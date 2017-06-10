BBC Sport - British & Irish Lions: Gatland relieved after "tough" and "challenging" week

Gatland relieved after 'tough' week

British & Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland says his side's 12-3 win over Crusaders shows the "quality" in his squad and will boost team morale after a "tough" and "challenging" week.

READ MORE: British and Irish Lions beat Crusaders 12-3

Top videos

Video

Gatland relieved after 'tough' week

Video

England lose openers Roy & Hales in seven balls

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Watch: Roy's brilliant catch sparks Australia collapse

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Watch LeBron's amazing off-the-backboard dunk

Video

John Terry: Captain, leader, legend... goalkeeper

Video

Watch Roy's brilliant catch to dismiss Maxwell

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Wood removes Australia opener Warner for 21

  • From the section Cricket
Video

No Churchill-style speech for Strachan

Video

'It came down to fight or flight'

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Murray 'proud' despite semi-final defeat

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'A magnificent piece of history for Bangladesh'

Video

A Lions Tale: Fly-half legend Phil Bennett

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Women on pontoon

Columbia Threadneedle World Triathlon Leeds
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired