BBC Sport - British & Irish Lions: Gatland relieved after "tough" and "challenging" week
Gatland relieved after 'tough' week
- From the section Rugby Union
British & Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland says his side's 12-3 win over Crusaders shows the "quality" in his squad and will boost team morale after a "tough" and "challenging" week.
