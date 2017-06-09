Jacob Botica: RGC player wins Welsh Premiership player award

Jacob Botica is the son of former New Zealand, Llanelli and Wigan outside half Frano Botica

RGC 1404 fly-half Jacob Botica has won the Principality Welsh Premiership player of the season award.

Botica was part of the side which won the WRU National Cup and reached the reached the tier one semi-finals in their first season in the Premiership.

Neath centre Kieran Williams won the best newcomer award with team-mate Ed Howley named tier two player of the year.

Aberavon head coach Jason Hyatt was named coach of the year.

Merthyr's Matthew Jarvis and Neath's Aaron Grabham were recognised for scoring the most points and tries for their respective clubs.

Bargoed's David Evans won try of the season, Adam Jones was named best referee and Llanelli won the fair play award for best discipline.

Aberavon team manager, groundsman, social club manager and general club stalwart Steve Jones received the unsung hero award.