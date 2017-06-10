Ireland score nine tries in 55-19 win over USA Eagles

Ireland winger Jacob Stockdale scored a try on his international debut

USA Eagles v Ireland USA (7) 19 Tries: Civetta, Quill, Matyas Cons: McGinty 2 Ireland (29) Tries: Earls 2, Stockdale, N Scannell, Marmion, Conan, Ryan, McGrath, Zebo Cons: Carbery 3, R Scannell 2

Ireland scored nine tries as they kicked off their summer tour with an emphatic win over the USA Eagles.

Jacob Stockdale and James Ryan scored on their debuts in New Jersey.

Ireland, with 11 players on Lions duty, also scored through Keith Earls (2), Niall Scannell, Kieran Marmion, Jack Conan, Luke McGrath and Simon Zebo.

Nick Civetta scored the US try as they trailed 29-7 at the break and the hosts added second-half tries by John Quill and Ryan Matyas.

Ireland now head to Japan for two Tests which are likely to be tougher assignments than they faced at the Red Bull Arena.

The Irish went into the game having won all eight of their meetings with the US and that 100% record was never threatened.

Earls grabbed an early try for a 5-0 lead and the 29-year-old Munster man then turned provider for young Ulster prospect Stockdale to score on his debut.

Replacement lock James Ryan scored with his first touch

Winger Earls got his second try after an exchange of passes with Tiernan O'Halloran to put the Irish into a commanding 17-0 lead.

But the Eagles hit back with second row Civetta scoring after charging down fly-half Joey Carbery's kick.

Ireland, fielding a youthful side and with four debutants on the bench, added two tries before the interval.

After turning down a shot at the posts, Quinn Roux claimed from the line-out and the Irish forced their way over with Niall Scannell getting the score.

Scrum-half Marmion touched down after being fed by Earls who had been stopped just short of the line.

A sixth try followed soon after the restart, Ireland's strong scrum leading to Conan's touchdown.

But the US responded with a couple of tries, the first similar to Civetta's first-half score.

This time Carbery's kick was blocked by number eight John Quill and former Connacht fly-half AJ McGinty again converted.

Centre Ryan Matyas scored the hosts' third on the right after a decent spell of home pressure.

Twenty-year-old lock James Ryan got Ireland's seventh try, just a minute after coming on for his international debut.

Again Earls set it up, breaking through to pass inside for a grateful Ryan to finish things off.

Replacement Rory Scannell hit the upright with the conversion attempt but was successful in adding the extras when substitute scrum-half McGrath evaded a tired-looking US defence for a try on his third appearance for Joe Schmidt's men.

Zebo, another replacement rounded off the scoring in the left corner after Stockdale had played back Rory Scannell's high kick.

Ireland: Tiernan O'Halloran; Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Luke Marshall, Jacob Stockdale; Joey Carbery, Kieran Marmion; Cian Healy, Niall Scannell, John Ryan, Quinn Roux, Devin Toner, Rhys Ruddock (capt), Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, James Ryan, Dan Leavy, Luke McGrath, Rory Scannell, Simon Zebo.