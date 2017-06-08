Champions Cup: Saracens face Clermont in repeat of final

Alex Goode (left) and Chris Ashton (right) scored two of the three Saracens tries in last season's final

Defending champions Saracens have been drawn in the same European Champions Cup group as runners-up Clermont Auvergne for next season's competition.

The London club retained their title with a 28-17 win over the French side at Murrayfield last month.

Last year's finalists are joined in Pool 2 by Northampton Saints and Welsh outfit Ospreys.

The San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain will host the final, the first time it has been held outside the Six Nations.

In the Challenge Cup draw, beaten finalists Gloucester will be in Pool 3 next season with Pau, Zebre and Agen.