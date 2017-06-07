Scotland v Italy: Ben Toolis makes first start as WP Nel and Duncan Taylor also feature

Ben Toolis has not played for Scotland since a defeat by Italy in 2015

Edinburgh lock Ben Toolis will make his first Scotland start as Gregor Townsend takes charge for the first time when they face Italy in Singapore.

Clubmate WP Nel, who has not featured for a year, returns to the starting line-up on Saturday at tighthead prop after an injury-plagued season.

Duncan Taylor, a double European Cup winner with Saracens, also returns after a year's absence.

He starts at full-back in place of Stuart Hogg, who is on Lions duty.

More to follow.

Scotland: D Taylor (Saracens); D Hoyland (Edinburgh), M Scott (Gloucester), A Dunbar (Glasgow Warriors), T Visser (Harlequins); F Russell (Glasgow Warriors), A Price (Glasgow Warriors); A Dell (Edinburgh), R Ford (Edinburgh), WP Nel (Edinburgh), T Swinson (Glasgow Warriors), B Toolis (Edinburgh), J Barclay (Scarlets), J Hardie (Edinburgh), J Strauss (Glasgow Warriors).

Replacements: F Brown (Glasgow Warriors), G Reid (Glasgow Warriors), Z Fagrson (Glasgow Warriors), R Harley (Glasgow Warriors), M Bradbury (Edinburgh), R Wilson (Glasgow Warriors), H Pyrgos (Glasgow Warriors), P Horne (Glasgow Warriors).