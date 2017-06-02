RGC 1404 19-88 Wales XV

Cardiff Blues centre Cory Allen scored three tries in Wales' win at Parc Eirias

Wales warmed up for their two-Test summer tour with a 14-try victory over Welsh Premiership side RGC 1404 in Colwyn Bay.

Tyler Morgan and Cory Allen both scored a hat-trick of tries for Wales, who play Tonga on 17 June and Samoa on 24 June.

Five uncapped players started for an experimental Wales side, captained by Harlequins centre Jamie Roberts.

International caps were not awarded for the fixture at a sell-out Parc Eirias.

Two tries apiece from Ellis Jenkins and Cardiff Blues' Allen as well as Morgan's first touchdown put Wales in control before Afon Bagshaw crossed for RGC's opening score.

Newport Gwent Dragons centre Morgan scored a second try but the hosts responded through Tom Hughes, who crossed after intercepting a pass from Wales skipper Roberts.

Ospreys' teenage wing Keelan Giles was one of five uncapped players to start for Wales

Roberts made amends by scoring Wales' seventh try and although RGC hooker Evan Yardley replied, Morgan touched down for his third try which saw Wales pass the 50-point mark.

Wales made a host of changes at half-time and one of the replacements, wing Alex Cuthbert, scored the opening try of the second half with his first touch.

Cardiff Blues team-mate Anscombe, who kicked seven conversions, ran in for Wales' 10th try before further tries from Wasps flanker Thomas Young and a third from Allen.

Young and Cuthbert both scored their second tries to complete Wales' victory over the WRU National Cup winners.

Wales XV: Gareth Anscombe (Cardiff Blues); Keelan Giles (Ospreys), Tyler Morgan (Newport Gwent Dragons), Jamie Roberts (capt, Harlequins), Cory Allen (Cardiff Blues); Sam Davies (Ospreys), Aled Davies (Scarlets); Nicky Smith (Ospreys), Kristian Dacey (Cardiff Blues), Tomas Francis (Exeter Chiefs), Adam Beard (Ospreys), Cory Hill (Newport Gwent Dragons), Seb Davies (Cardiff Blues), Ellis Jenkins (Cardiff Blues), Ollie Griffiths (Newport Gwent Dragons).

Replacements: Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Blues), Wyn Jones (Scarlets), Rhodri Jones (Ospreys), Gareth Thomas (Ospreys), Scott Baldwin (Ospreys), Ryan Elias (Scarlets), Scott Otten (Ospreys), Rory Thornton (Ospreys), Josh Navidi (Cardiff Blues), Aaron Shingler (Scarlets), Thomas Young (Wasps), Gareth Davies (Scarlets), Tomos Williams (Cardiff Blues), Owen Williams (Leicester Tigers), Scott Williams (Scarlets), Alex Cuthbert (Cardiff Blues), Steffan Evans (Scarlets), Rhys Patchell (Scarlets).