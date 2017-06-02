BBC Sport - France legend Thierry Dusautoir scores with final kick

France legend Dusautoir scores with final kick

Former France skipper Thierry Dusautoir pulls the curtain down on his rugby career by landing a conversion for the Barbarians against Ulster.

The 35-year-old flanker captained France a record 56 times in the 80 games he played for Les Bleus between 2006 and 2015.

Dusautoir led the Barbarians which beat Ulster 43-28 in Belfast.

