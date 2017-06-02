BBC Sport - France legend Thierry Dusautoir scores with final kick
France legend Dusautoir scores with final kick
Irish Rugby
Former France skipper Thierry Dusautoir pulls the curtain down on his rugby career by landing a conversion for the Barbarians against Ulster.
The 35-year-old flanker captained France a record 56 times in the 80 games he played for Les Bleus between 2006 and 2015.
Dusautoir led the Barbarians which beat Ulster 43-28 in Belfast.
