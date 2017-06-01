British and Irish Lions: Injured Jared Payne out of opening tour match

Payne (right) was set to make his debut for the Lions off the bench

Jared Payne has been ruled out of the opening fixture of the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand because of a calf strain.

The 31-year-old had been named on the bench for the match against the Provincial Barbarians on 3 June.

His place has been taken by Wasps and England's Elliot Daly.

Payne, who plays for Ireland and is a former New Zealand Under-20 international, had been hoping to make his Lions debut in the match.

Lions squad to play Barbarians:

Team: Hogg; Watson, Joseph, Te'o, Seymour, Sexton, Laidlaw; Marler, Best, Sinckler, Jones, Henderson, Moriarty, Warburton, Faletau.

Replacements: George, Vunipola, Furlong, Kruis, Tipuric, Webb, Farrell, Daly