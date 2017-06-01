British and Irish Lions: Injured Jared Payne out of opening tour match
Jared Payne has been ruled out of the opening fixture of the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand because of a calf strain.
The 31-year-old had been named on the bench for the match against the Provincial Barbarians on 3 June.
His place has been taken by Wasps and England's Elliot Daly.
Payne, who plays for Ireland and is a former New Zealand Under-20 international, had been hoping to make his Lions debut in the match.
Lions squad to play Barbarians:
Team: Hogg; Watson, Joseph, Te'o, Seymour, Sexton, Laidlaw; Marler, Best, Sinckler, Jones, Henderson, Moriarty, Warburton, Faletau.
Replacements: George, Vunipola, Furlong, Kruis, Tipuric, Webb, Farrell, Daly