BBC Sport - Alun Wyn Jones: Lions choir practice harder than learning line-out calls
Choir harder than learning line-out calls - Jones
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Second row Alun Wyn Jones is on his third tour with the British and Irish Lions but admit he still find some of it tough.
"Choir practice is harder than learning line-out calls," he tells a media conference in Auckland.
