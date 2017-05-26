England Women announce squad for Australia, Canada and New Zealand matches

England claimed the Six Nations Grand Slam in March with a 34-7 win over Ireland

England women have announced a squad of 28 for their three-Test tour against Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

Sarah Hunter, who led the side to the Six Nations Grand Slam in March, will again captain the side as locks Emily Braund and Abbie Scott return.

The squad contains 15 of England's 2014 World Cup-winners, with no uncapped names in the squad.

England play Australia on 9 June, Canada on 13 June and New Zealand on 17 June.

All three matches will take place in New Zealand, and the final game in Rotorua will be a curtain-raiser for the British and Irish Lions' game against the Maori All Blacks.

Head coach Simon Middleton his players would have "an excellent opportunity to test themselves against some the leading teams in the world" before the World Cup in August.

"The tight turnaround of games replicates the World Cup schedule and we expect to encounter a great atmosphere which will provide players with the best possible preparation for Ireland," he said.

"The squad have been training together for the last six weeks and I am looking forward to seeing them translate their hard work into first-class performances on the pitch."

Full squad

Forwards:

Sarah Bern (Bristol), Emily Braund (Lichfield), Rochelle Clark (Worcester Valkyries), Amy Cokayne (Lichfield), Vickii Cornborough (Aylesford Bulls), Vicky Fleetwood (Saracens), Sarah Hunter (Bristol), Heather Kerr (Darlington Mowden Park Sharks), Justine Lucas (Lichfield), Alex Matthews (Richmond), Harriet Millar-Mills (Lichfield), Izzy Noel-Smith (Bristol), Marlie Packer (Bristol), Abbie Scott (Darlington Mowden Park Sharks), Tamara Taylor (Darlington Mowden Park Sharks)

Backs:

Rachael Burford (Aylesford Bulls), Natasha Hunt (Lichfield), Megan Jones (Bristol), La Toya Mason (Darlington Mowden Park Sharks), Sarah McKenna (Saracens), Katy Mclean (Darlington Mowden Park Sharks), Amber Reed (Bristol), Leanne Riley (Aylesford Bulls), Emily Scarratt (Lichfield), Emily Scott (Saracens), Lydia Thompson (Worcester Valkyries), Danielle Waterman (Bristol), Kay Wilson (Richmond)