Pro12 final: Munster v Scarlets (Sat)

Scarlets beat Munster 30-21 at Thomond Park in February

Guinness Pro12 final: Munster v Scarlets Date: Saturday, 27 May Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Kick-off: 18:15 BST Coverage: Scrum V Live on BBC Two Wales from 18:00 BST, the BBC Sport website and mobile app. Live on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru.

Scarlets and Munster have named unchanged sides for Saturday's Pro12 final at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Scarlets wing Steff Evans is free to play after the red card he received in the semi-final win over Leinster was rescinded by a disciplinary panel.

Liam Williams starts on the wing in what will be his final game for Scarlets before joining Saracens.

Number eight John Barclay will again captain the side in Ken Owens' absence.

With Munster unchanged, British & Irish Lions selections Conor Murray, Peter O'Mahony and CJ Stander will all start.

Lock Donnacha Ryan and centre Francis Saili will be making their final appearances for Munster with the Ireland second row moving to Racing Metro for next season and the New Zealander not having his contract renewed.

Jaco Taute and Ian Keatley, who have been given new deals, are named on Munster's bench.

Scarlets want to create a piece of history - Pivac

Wales scrum-half Gareth Davies will make his 150th appearance for Scarlets, who will be looking to win their first title since 2004.

Munster beat Scarlets 23-13 on the opening weekend of the Pro12 season in September but Wayne Pivac's side gained revenge with a 30-21 victory at Thomond Park in February.

"We took some confidence out of that win [at Thomond Park] but it's going to be a different occasion altogether," Scarlets head coach Pivac said.

"We have to make sure we go out there and play our game and enjoy the occasion.

"The boys know that if they get it right on the day they can beat anyone so we just have to get it right on the day."

A Munster victory would be a fitting and emotional tribute to their beloved coach Anthony Foley who died suddenly in October.

Director of rugby Rassie Erasmus' skilful guiding of the Irish province has come in for much praise since Foley's death as Munster also reached the European Champions Cup semi-finals.

However, they came unstuck against eventful winners Saracens in the European semi-final and Erasmus says defeat on Saturday would reduce Munster's campaign to merely an "OK season".

"It would be a wonderful season if we won it," added Erasmus.

Munster: Simon Zebo; Andrew Conway, Francis Saili, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Tyler Bleyendaal, Conor Murray; CJ Stander, Tommy O'Donnell, Peter O'Mahony (captain), Billy Holland, Donnacha Ryan, John Ryan, Niall Scannell, Dave Kilcoyne

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Brian Scott, Stephen Archer, Jean Deysel, Jack O'Donoghue, Duncan Williams, Ian Keatley, Jaco Taute

Scarlets: Johnny McNicholl; Liam Williams, Jonathan Davies, Scott Williams, Steffan Evans; Rhys Patchell, Gareth Davies; John Barclay (captain), James Davies, Aaron Shingler, Tadhg Beirne, Lewis Rawlins, Samson Lee, Ryan Elias, Rob Evans

Replacements: Emyr Phillips, Wyn Jones, Werner Kruger, David Bulbring, Will Boyde, Jonathan Evans, Hadleigh Parkes, DTH Van der Merwe

Referee: Nigel Owens (WRU)

Assistant Referees: David Wilkinson (IRFU) & Ian Davies (WRU)

TMO: Neil Paterson (SRU)