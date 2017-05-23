Phil Dollman: Wales call up Exeter full-back to face Tonga and Samoa

Phil Dollman joined Exeter from Newport Gwent Dragons in 2009

Uncapped Exeter Chiefs full-back Phil Dollman has been called up to the Wales squad for the two-Test tour against Tonga and Samoa in June.

The 32-year-old former Newport Gwent Dragon will replace the injured Rhun Williams in the squad.

Dollman is due to represent the Chiefs in Saturday's Premiership final against Wasps following their last-gasp victory over defending champions Saracens.

Dollman's inclusion means there is no place for Dan Evans in Wales' squad.

He will compete with Gareth Anscombe and Sam Davies for the full-back shirt.