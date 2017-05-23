London Irish: Nick Kennedy not looking beyond second leg of Championship final

Nick Kennedy took over as London Irish director of rugby in June

London Irish director of rugby Nick Kennedy has said he has made no plans beyond the home second leg of their Championship play-off final.

Irish will take an 11-point lead into the return leg against Yorkshire on Wednesday as they bid to complete an immediate return to the Premiership.

"I've not even sorted my holiday out for the end of May or June, I've not thought past kick-off," Kennedy said.

The Exiles are favourites having lost just once in the regular season.

"I don't even know what I'm doing on Thursday morning," former Irish second row Kennedy told BBC Sport. "It's such a big event for me, I don't have the ability to think that far forward.

"We're just throwing absolutely everything at Wednesday night."

Irish will be without centre Asaeli Tikoirotuma in the only change to their team for the second leg at the Madejski Stadium.

The 30-year-old Fiji international was banned for four weeks by an RFU disciplinary panel for dangerous play relating to a high tackle in the 29-18 first-leg victory at Headingley.

"We're pleased we're here, we're pleased we've made it to the final, that was our aim," Kennedy added. "But, our other aim is to make sure we win it.

"We'll do all we can off the field and on the field on Wednesday to make sure we're on the right side of the result."

