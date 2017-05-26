European Rugby Champions Cup play-off final: Northampton 23-22 Stade Francais

Northampton beat Connaght to reach the European Champions Cup play-off final

European Rugby Champions Cup Play-Off Final Northampton (9) 23 Tries: Foden, Tuala Cons: Mallinder 2 Pens: Mallinder 3 Stade Francais (22) 22 Tries: Vuidravuwalu, Sinzelle, Camara Cons: Plisson 2 Pens: Plisson

Northampton came back from 22-6 down and the sending off of Tom Wood to seal a place in next season's European Champions Cup with a thrilling play-off final victory over Stade Francais.

Saints conceded three tries in the first half but battled back to 22-16.

It looked all over when Rory Hutchinson was sent to the sin bin before Wood saw red with seven minutes left.

But Ahsee Tuala shook off three men to score before Harry Mallinder converted to seal a stunning win.

They will now join the top six sides from this season's Premiership, the seven highest-ranked Pro12 teams and the Top 14's top six in Europe's top club rugby competition.

A terrible start but superb finish

It was a nightmare first half for the Saints, who fell 10-0 behind early on to Waisea Vuidravuwalu's try and Jules Plisson's conversion and penalty.

Quick thinking from Will Genia from a penalty and a driving run from Meyer Bosman set up Jeremy Sinzelle to score the French side's second try.

That soon became three when Saints' player of the year Louis Picamoles dropped a pass five metres from his own line and from the scrum Genia darted towards the line before passing to Djibril Camara to cross.

Mallinder scored three penalties for the home side, but it still left them with a second-half mountain to climb.

Their cause was aided when Remi Bonfils' attempt to trip Mallinder earned him 10 minutes in the sin-bin, during which Ben Foden broke through to score a converted try.

When Hutchinson was sin-binned on 62 minutes for taking Genia out in the air before captain Wood's dismissal for a stamp on Camara's head in the ruck, Saints seemed to have lost their chance.

But with 13 men Saints still piled forward and a wonderful 20-metre pass from Mallinder saw Tuala twist and twirl through three men to touch down before the former calmly landed the touchline conversion to give them a one-point lead they held to the end.

Northampton: Tuala, Foden, Tuitavake, Burrell, North, Mallinder, Groom, A. Waller, Hartley, Brookes, Lawes, Day, Harrison, Wood, Picamoles.

Replacements: Olver for Tuala (73), Hutchinson for Tuitavake (53), Dickson for Groom (66), Ma'afu for A. Waller (66), Haywood for Hartley (66), Denman for Brookes (60), Ratuniyarawa for Day (56), Gibson for Picamoles (56).

Sin Bin: Hutchinson (61), Wood (63).

Stade Francais: Camara, Nayacalevu, Doumayrou, Danty, Sinzelle, Plisson, Genia, Zhvania, Bonfils, Alo-Emile, Alberts, Gabrillagues, Burban, Lakafia, Ross.

Replacements: Steyn for Camara (64), Daguin for Genia (76), Slimani for Zhvania (51), De Giovanni for Alberts (61).

Not Used: Burden, Melikidze, S. Macalou, M. Bosman.

Sin Bin: Bonfils (41).

Ref: John Lacey (Ireland).