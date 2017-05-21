Denny Solomona: Sale Sharks winger set to miss England's tour of Argentina

Denny Solomona was born in New Zealand and represented Samoa in rugby league in 2016

Sale Sharks winger Denny Solomona is unlikely to be fit for England's tour of Argentina this summer because of a foot strain.

The ex-Samoa rugby league international qualified for England on residency in March, and was named in Eddie Jones' squad for the two-Test series in June.

Solomona, 23, will be assessed further on Monday, but Jones is "not hopeful" he will be available.

"We believe it will be pretty doubtful he goes on tour," said Jones.

"Unfortunately injuries are a part of rugby and it just creates an opportunity for someone else."

Twenty nine players have assembled at England's base in Bagshot to prepare to face the Barbarians at Twickenham on Sunday.

Saracens' scrum-half Richard Wigglesworth, 33, who has won 27 England caps, has been recalled to the setup for the first time since the 2015 Rugby World Cup, when hosts England failed to advance past the group phase.

"It's an opportunity to have a look at him and that's what the Barbarians game is for," added Jones.

"He's always been a good player, and I think he's been playing a little bit better. With Ben Youngs away it's an opportunity to have a look at him."

The match against the Barbarians is the last before the two-Test series against Argentina, who finished fourth in the 2015 World Cup.

The first Test will take place in San Juan on 10 June before the second Test in Santa Fe seven days later.

England squad to face Barbarians

Forwards: Josh Beaumont (Sale Sharks), Rob Buchanan(Harlequins), Will Collier (Harlequins), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Tom Ellis (Bath Rugby), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby), Jamal Ford-Robinson (Bristol), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Ross Harrison (Sale Sharks), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), Nick Schonert (Worcester Warriors), Jack Singleton (Worcester Warriors), Will Spencer (Worcester Warriors), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby), Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons)

Backs: Mike Brown (Harlequins), Danny Care (Harlequins), Nathan Earle (Saracens), George Ford (Bath Rugby), Mike Haley (Sale Sharks), Sam James (Sale Sharks), Alex Lozowski (Saracens), Joe Marchant (Harlequins), Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby), Ryan Mills (Worcester Warriors), Richard Wigglesworth (Saracens), Marland Yarde (Harlequins)