Nigel Davies: Head coach leaves Premiership club Ebbw Vale

Nigel Davies won 29 caps for Wales and was later a member of the national side's coaching team.

Former Wales coach Nigel Davies has stepped down after two years as head coach of Welsh Premiership side Ebbw Vale.

Davies, the ex-Scarlets and Gloucester director of rugby, succeeded Jason Strange in 2015.

He guided The Steelmen to victory over Pontypridd in the Premiership final a year later.

"Ebbw Vale will always hold a special place in my heart," the former Llanelli and Wales centre said,

"I will always regard being part of this group and lifting the Premiership trophy as some of my fondest memories in the game."