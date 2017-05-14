England rugby: Willi Heinz and Jason Woodward selected for training camp

Willi Heinz moved to Gloucester in 2015 from Super Rugby side Crusaders

Gloucester's New Zealand-born scrum-half Willi Heinz has been selected in a 26-man squad for a three-day England training camp which starts on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old, who has an English grandmother, joins another New Zealand-born back, Bristol's Jason Woodward, in attending the Brighton camp.

Also invited are prop Jamal Ford-Robinson and Worcester's Nick Schonert, Jack Singleton and Will Spencer.

No players involved in the Premiership play-offs will travel to Brighton.

Players from Northampton, who have a European Champions Cup play-off to focus on, will also skip the camp.

England face the Barbarians on 28 May before playing two Tests against Argentina next month.

England boss Jones named 15 uncapped players in his 31-man squad for the Argentina tour, including Sale Shark's New Zealand-born cross-code convert Denny Solomona and identical teenage twins Ben and Tom Curry, who will all attend the camp in Brighton.

Training camp squad

Forwards: Josh Beaumont (Sale Sharks), Rob Buchanan (Harlequins), Will Collier (Harlequins), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Tom Ellis (Bath Rugby), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby), Jamal Ford-Robinson (Bristol) , Ross Harrison (Sale Sharks), Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), Nick Schonert (Worcester Warriors), Jack Singleton (Worcester Warriors), Will Spencer (Worcester Warriors), Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons).

Backs: Mike Brown (Harlequins), Danny Care (Harlequins), George Ford (Bath Rugby), Mike Haley (Sale Sharks), Willi Heinz (Gloucester), Sam James (Sale Sharks), Joe Marchant (Harlequins), Jonny May (Gloucester), Ryan Mills (Worcester Warriors), Denny Solomona (Sale Sharks), Jason Woodward (Bristol Rugby), Marland Yarde (Harlequins)