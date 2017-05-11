Edinburgh poised to sign Bath centre Robbie Fruean

Powerful centre Robbie Fruean is set to join Edinburgh from Bath

Edinburgh are poised to sign former Junior All Blacks centre Robbie Fruean from Bath.

Fruean, 28, has undergone several heart operations in the last decade, chiefly stemming from his rheumatic fever.

He is being subjected to additional medical assessment by club staff before completing a deal with Edinburgh.

The former Crusaders player will become Richard Cockerill's second signing as head coach as the Englishman prepares to succeed Duncan Hodge.

It is understood the former Leicester Tigers boss is eager to bolster his options in the backline.

Fruean's impending move follows that of fellow centre Mark Bennett, who suffered a cruciate ligament injury, which means the Scotland international faces up to a year on the sidelines, after agreeing a switch from Glasgow Warriors.

Injuries have limited the New Zealand-born Fruean to just six Bath appearances, since joining the Aviva Premiership club from Hawke's Bay.

The centre has expressed a desire to represent Samoa in the 2018/19 Sevens World Series, with a view to playing for the national XVs team at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Any such sevens involvement would deprive Edinburgh of the 6'2", 102kg centre for chunks of their Pro12 and European campaigns respectively.