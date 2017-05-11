BBC Sport - Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones visits a local school

Ospreys using rugby to help teach children

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones was the star visitor to Central Primary School in Port Talbot.

The lock, along with club side Ospreys, is helping to use rugby to teach children maths and English.

The children are also being encouraged to live a healthier lifestyle as part of the 'Ospreys Schools Programme' which is believed to be the first scheme of its kind to be operated by a British rugby club.

