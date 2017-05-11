Wales Under-20: Will Jones to captain side for World U20 Championship

Will Jones is in Ospreys' academy and has not yet made his senior debut

Ospreys open-side flanker Will Jones will captain Wales Under-20s at the 2017 World Rugby Junior Championship in Georgia.

Jones led the side in the 2017 Six Nations, but top try-scorer Keiran Williams misses out through injury.

Rhun Williams, who played in the under-20s Six Nations campaign this year, was called up to Robin McBryde's senior side to face Tonga and Samoa.

Wales U18 captain Will Griffiths is one of five debutants in the 28-man squad.

The fresh faces also include Connor Edwards, Eddie Drake, Joe Goodchild and Scott Jenkins.

In a warm-up match ahead of the tournament, which begins at the end of May, Wales will take on Scotland U20 on Tuesday, 16 May at Bridgend's Brewery Field (14:30 BST kick-off).

They world title bid kicks off against Australia on 31 May before facing England on 4 June and Samoa four days later.

The tournament ends on Sunday, 18 June with Wales' three Pool A matches taking place at Avchala Stadium, Tbilisi.

Forwards: Keiron Assiratti (Cardiff Blues), Sid Blackmore (Bath Rugby), James Botham (Cardiff Blues), Callum Bradbury (Cardiff Blues), Rhys Carre (Cardiff Blues), Eddie Drake (Cardiff Blues), Will Griffiths (Ospreys), Owen Hughes (Newport Gwent Dragons), Scott Jenkins (Scarlets), Will Jones (captain, Ospreys), Shane Lewis-Hughes (Cardiff Blues), Sean Moore (Pontypridd), Ellis Shipp (Newport Gwent Dragons), Steff Thomas (Scarlets), Aled Ward (Cardiff Blues).

Backs: Dane Blacker (Cardiff Blues), Ryan Conbeer (Scarlets), Connor Edwards (Newport Gwent Dragons), Joe Goodchild (Newport Gwent Dragons), Reuben Morgan-Williams (Ospreys), Ben Jones (Cardiff Blues), Phil Jones (Ospreys), Owen Lane (Cardiff Blues), Cameron Lewis (Cardiff Blues), Ioan Nicholas (Scarlets), Arwel Robson (Newport Gwent Dragons), Jared Rosser (Newport Gwent Dragons), Will Talbot-Davies (Newport Gwent Dragons).