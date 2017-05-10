BBC Sport - Wales can be happy with 2019 Rugby World Cup draw - Martyn Williams

Wales can be happy with World Cup draw - Williams

Former national team captain Martyn Williams is pleased Wales will not face holders New Zealand or Argentina in the pool stages of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has welcomed the draw that pits them against Australia and Georgia.

