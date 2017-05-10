Simon Cohen: Leicester Tigers' season successful only if they win Premiership

Simon Cohen's Leicester Tigers finished fourth in the Premiership in 2016-17

Leicester Tigers' season will be considered a success only if they win the Premiership, says CEO Simon Cohen.

The Tigers will make a 13th successive play-off appearance when they go to Wasps in the semi-final on 20 May.

Cohen told BBC Radio Leicester: "Getting to the semi-final is fantastic but the measurement of success at this club always has to be winning trophies.

"It will be a successful season if we win the Premiership, although we have won the Anglo Welsh tournament."

Saturday's 28-23 victory at Worcester in the final league game secured the fourth and final play-off spot.

O'Connor bringing 'clarity' to Welford Road

Leicester are the most successful club in England, with 13 league titles to their name, but have recently undergone a period of transformation.

Matt O'Connor took over as head coach in April, replacing Aaron Mauger, who had been in charge since director of rugby Richard Cockerill was sacked in January.

Leicester Tigers last won the Premiership title in 2013

"I think the club is in a pretty strong place and always has been," continued Cohen.

"We have a fantastic fan base and look at the record numbers who have come through the gate at Welford Road this year.

"We have always had a strong base but what we needed to add to that was a complete clarity of thought in terms of how we play.

"I think we now have that with Matt O'Connor and we will have that moving forward. We won't have the uncertainty, so the club is in a stronger position than it was."

New signings kept quiet out of respect

Cohen revealed that Leicester have secured new signings for the 2017-18 season, but the names would be under wraps for now.

"We will announce the players when they are no longer playing for their clubs," said Cohen.

"It is a little bit of a giveaway to say their current clubs are still involved in competition, but as soon as those competitions are over we will make those announcements.

"It is not really fair to those players and clubs to make announcements when they are still in running for trophies."