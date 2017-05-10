Geoff Parling: England & Lions lock to leave Exeter Chiefs in summer

Geoff Parling played three Tests on the 2013 British & Irish Lions tour of Australia

Ex-British & Irish Lions and England lock Geoff Parling will leave Exeter Chiefs in the summer to join an unnamed club in Japan.

The 33-year-old, who has 29 England caps, is out of contract at the end of the season and has agreed a short-term deal with a Japanese Top League side.

Exeter say he is likely to then join a Super Rugby franchise in Australia.

Parling joined Exeter in 2015 from Leicester, with whom he won two Premiership titles.

He helped the Devon club reach the Premiership final last season, and has played 22 times this term to help them reach the play-offs.