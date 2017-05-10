European Challenge Cup final: Gloucester's Matt Scott eyes Murrayfield win

Matt Scott has nine tries in 18 Premiership appearances for Gloucester.

Centre Matt Scott says ending his first season at Gloucester with a Challenge Cup final appearance at Murrayfield will have justified his move south.

Gloucester meet Stade Francais on Friday, a year on from Scott's final appearance for Edinburgh.

"Whenever you move from somewhere, you wonder whether you've made the right decision," Scott told BBC Points West.

"But having the chance to run out at Murrayfield will vindicate my move. I'm desperate to be involved."

Scott suffered a hamstring injury on Six Nations duty with Scotland and was out for two months, only making his return in Saturday's 34-20 defeat by Exeter.

But the 26-year-old, who has scored 13 tries in 24 appearances for Gloucester, is pleased to be fit for the showpiece final, having missed a chunk of last season with injuries.

"It's the same with all these big games - if you're not involved it's a horrible feeling watching from the sidelines, so I feel incredibly lucky to be fit at this time of the season for a change," he added.

Gloucester finished ninth in the Premiership but know victory over Stade Francais will open up a route to the Champions Cup, as they will go into the play-offs instead of seventh-placed Northampton.

Director of rugby David Humphreys said: "Everybody is well aware of the significance of this game and winning a trophy, but also of the potential to still achieve what we set out at the start of the year to do, which was to qualify for the Champions Cup.

"The players are looking forward to trying to finish our season, which has been a little bit disappointing up to now, on a high.

"Knowing the quality of the team that Stade Francais will put out, we've got to be at our best again and make sure that now we've got this far, we go on and win the competition."