Toby Flood: Newcastle Falcons re-sign fly-half from Toulouse

Toby Flood scored 263 points in 76 games in his first spell with Newcastle Falcons

Newcastle have re-signed fly-half Toby Flood from French side Toulouse.

The 31-year-old Falcons academy graduate won three Premiership titles with Leicester in his nine years away from Kingston Park.

Flood, who has been capped 60 times by England, said: "When the opportunity came on to the table, it didn't take long for me to make the decision.

"It really feels like I'm coming home, and I've watched a fair amount of Newcastle's games in recent months."

Falcons, who have now made 10 signings for the 2017-18 season, did not disclose the length of Flood's contract.

Flood, who made his Premiership debut for Newcastle in 2005, spent six season with Leicester where he went on to become club captain.

He has spent the past three seasons in the French top flight with Toulouse.

Falcons director of rugby Dean Richards said: "Toby is a proven performer at the very top level, he is a local lad and it is a huge boost for us to be able to add a player of his quality to our squad.

"He has vast leadership experience, he will bring an extra dimension to our game and this really is a signing which outlines the ambition we have to rise even further up the Premiership table."

Newcastle won their final match of the Premiership season on Saturday, beating relegated Bristol 39-27 to finish eighth in the table.

"We have quality players coming through our academy and a number of major new signings joining us," Richards added.

"All the signs are really positive for next season and it is a hugely exciting time to be involved with the club."