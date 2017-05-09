WRU in talks over temporary Cardiff Blues takeover

Cardiff Arms Park is next to Wales' Principality Stadium home in Cardiff city centre

Cardiff Blues are in talks with the Welsh Rugby Union over a proposed temporary takeover of the region.

Blues' board wants the governing body to assume responsibility for all matters on the field while a proposed Arms Park stadium revamp is underway.

That would include taking over the contracts of all playing and coaching staff under a new subsidiary company.

It is unclear whether this temporary agreement would become permanent in future.

"We are currently engaged in the early stages of dialogue with the Cardiff Blues about the future of professional rugby in the region," said a WRU spokesperson.

"As with any complex discussion of this nature, we would not discuss detail in the public domain until such a time as an agreement was reached and, indeed, only if agreement is reached.

"All relevant parties will be kept up to date as any progress is made."

Documents seen by BBC Wales Sport reveal the WRU presented plans in January to take shared control of all four regions - Blues, Ospreys, Scarlets and Newport Gwent Dragons.

Blues endorsed the plans, which did not receive unanimous support from their fellow regions.

That prompted Blues to seek their own agreement with the WRU.

The news came as Newport RFC shareholders prepared to vote on whether to accept the WRU taking over their club, Newport Gwent Dragons and the Rodney Parade ground.

Blues want to redevelop their Arms Park home to help generate greater revenue from increased attendances.

The rugby region has a lease from Cardiff Athletic Club (Cac) which ends in January 2022, and it wants a long-term extension so it can redevelop the city centre site.

It wants a 15,000-capacity stadium with a retractable pitch and sliding roof so it can be used as a concert venue, as well as building an exhibition centre, a hotel and flats.

Cac's agreement is needed to allow the redevelopment to go ahead.

It is a body made up of Cardiff tennis, bowls, hockey and cricket clubs which has a clubhouse at the Arms Park.