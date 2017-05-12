European Champions Cup: Clermont Auvergne v Saracens preview

Saracens beat Racing in Lyon in 2016 to win the Champions Cup for the first time

European Champions Cup - Clermont Auvergne v Saracens Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 13 May Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on Radio 5 live and text updates on the BBC Sport website

Saracens are aiming to become only the fourth team in history to retain the Champions Cup when they face Clermont in Saturday's final at Murrayfield.

Mark McCall has named his strongest available side, with wing Sean Maitland the only absentee as Sarries look to move closer to a 'double double'.

All six of Saracens' British & Irish Lions squad members will start.

Clermont have named an unchanged side from last month's semi-final victory over Leinster.

David Strettle starts against his old side, with another former England international, Nick Abendanon, on the opposite wing.

Saracens are looking to win a Premiership and Champions Cup double for the second successive season.

They face Exeter in the Premiership semi-finals on 20 May, and would meet either Leicester or Wasps in the final on 27 May.

Last season's victory over Racing saw them crowned European champions for the first time - and McCall says that "big-game experience" will be crucial.

"The game will be close for large periods, that's what happens when really good teams play each other," he said.

"Clermont, when they're at their very best, start games very strongly and quickly. But if that does happen we have enough experience to be able to deal with that.

"These games tend to be won or lost in the last 20 minutes. Our big-game experience tends to show that we are able to do the right things."

Saracens winger Chris Ashton goes into the game needing just one try to become the outright top try-scorer in European Cup history - he is level with Vincent Clerc on 36.

Azema 'proud' of final defeats

Clermont Auvergne lost to Toulon in both the 2013 and 2015 finals, and have never won Europe's top club competition.

In their 14 final appearances - 12 of which have been in the French league - Clermont have won just once.

"We are very proud of what we have done in the past and our ability to get to finals, and to win titles and lose titles as well," said head coach Franck Azema.

"We are very consistent and our history shows this. We should be proud of it and carry it with us.

"But we have the opportunity to write a new chapter. Not to erase the history but simply to write something new."

Back-to-back European Cup winners Leicester Tigers: (2001, 2002) Toulon: (2013, 2014, 2015) Leinster: (2011, 2012)

Teams

Clermont Auvergne: Spedding, Strettle, Rougerie, Lamerat, Abendanon, Lopez, Parra, Chaume, Kayser, Zirakashvili, Iturria, Vahaamahina, Chouly, Yato, Lee.

Replacements: Ulugia, Falgoux, Jarvis, Jedrasiak, Lapandry, Radosavljevic, Fernandez, Penaud.

Saracens: Goode, Ashton, Bosch, Barritt, Wyles, Farrell, Wigglesworth, M Vunipola, George, Koch, Itoje, Kruis, Rhodes, Wray, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Brits, Lamositele, Du Plessis, Hamilton, Burger, Spencer, Lozowski, Taylor.

Referee: Nigel Owens (Wales)