Newport RFC shareholder vote 'difficult to call' - Stuart Davies

Rodney Parade has hosted six Wales international matches

Newport Gwent Dragons chief executive Stuart Davies says the vote on the region's future is "very difficult to call."

The Welsh Rugby Union wants to take over Newport Gwent Dragons, Newport RFC and the Rodney Parade ground.

The WRU and Dragons boards have approved the deal, which must be passed by 75% of Newport RFC shareholders in a vote on Tuesday evening.

"The decision will shape how both teams fare going forward," Davies said.

The WRU already owns 50% of the region, which was formed in 2003, while the Rodney Parade ground is owned by Newport RFC.

Davies, a former Wales back row forward, has previously warned a 'No' vote could lead to liquidation for the club and region, and the end of 140 years of rugby at Rodney Parade.

Rugby union has been played at Rodney Parade since 1877 and the ground is used by the Dragons regional side, Newport RFC and League Two football club Newport County.

"A yes vote sees Rodney Parade continue as a venue with immediate investment from the Welsh Rugby Union into the pitch and the facilities at large with both Newport and the Dragons continuing to play there," Davies added.

"The intent is to make it a success, a fresh and exciting start for the Dragons and to make the Dragons far more competitive and successful than we are now."