Wales to face Tonga at Eden Park as part of double-header

Wales last faced Tonga in November 2013. They haven't travelled to Tonga since 1994

Wales have confirmed they will face Tonga at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday, 16 June as part of a double-header also featuring New Zealand.

Wales explained in March the contest had been moved to Auckland due to concerns over playing conditions.

The tourists will face Tonga at 17:30 local time, with the All Blacks taking on Samoa at 20:00 at the same venue.

"It's a great honour for us as a nation to be taking part," said Wales head coach Robin McBryde.

"We have a huge amount of respect for rugby's Pacific heritage, so to be able to compete in a double-header celebrating that is very special. It should be a fantastic occasion."

McBryde announces his squad on Tuesday, 9 May.

All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen said: "Along with Tonga and Wales it's going to be a wonderful evening. It allows us to fill a need for ourselves as we need a game to prepare for the Lions."

The double-header will also provide Wales with an opportunity to observe the second opponents of their two-Test tour, with McBryde's men flying to Apia to take on Samoa a week later on Friday, 23 June.