Wales to face Tonga at Eden Park as part of double-header
Wales have confirmed they will face Tonga at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday, 16 June as part of a double-header also featuring New Zealand.
Wales explained in March the contest had been moved to Auckland due to concerns over playing conditions.
The tourists will face Tonga at 17:30 local time, with the All Blacks taking on Samoa at 20:00 at the same venue.
"It's a great honour for us as a nation to be taking part," said Wales head coach Robin McBryde.
"We have a huge amount of respect for rugby's Pacific heritage, so to be able to compete in a double-header celebrating that is very special. It should be a fantastic occasion."
McBryde announces his squad on Tuesday, 9 May.
All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen said: "Along with Tonga and Wales it's going to be a wonderful evening. It allows us to fill a need for ourselves as we need a game to prepare for the Lions."
The double-header will also provide Wales with an opportunity to observe the second opponents of their two-Test tour, with McBryde's men flying to Apia to take on Samoa a week later on Friday, 23 June.