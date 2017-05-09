BBC Sport - British & Irish Lions: 'It's starting to get a bit exciting' - Justin Tipuric
'It's starting to get a bit exciting'
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Justin Tipuric looks forward to the British and Irish Lions tour to New Zealand and the end of the season with the Ospreys, who have named him fans' player of the year.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired