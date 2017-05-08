BBC Sport - Lions coach Warren Gatland fully respects Ben Youngs' decision

Gatland 'fully respects' Youngs' decision

British and Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland says he "fully respects" Ben Youngs' decision to withdraw from the upcoming tour of New Zealand.

Gatland 'fully respects' Youngs' decision

