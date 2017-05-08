BBC Sport - Lions coach Warren Gatland fully respects Ben Youngs' decision
Gatland 'fully respects' Youngs' decision
British and Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland says he "fully respects" Ben Youngs' decision to withdraw from the upcoming tour of New Zealand.
READ MORE: Youngs withdraws from Lions squad for family reasons
