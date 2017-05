Wales Women finished fifth in the 2017 Six Nations

Wales Women will host Japan at Ystrad Mynach on 11 June as part of their preparations for the 2017 Rugby World Cup.

Rowland Phillips' squad will face Japan after just over a month in camp preparing for August's World Cup in Ireland.

"The Japan match gives us a good chance to see how much we have improved," he said.

Wales have been drawn against New Zealand, Canada and Hong Kong in Pool A.