BBC Sport - Saracens forward Maro Itoje on heroes, role models and his faith

Itoje on heroes, role models & his faith

Saracens and England forward Maro Itoje talks candidly with Rugby Union Weekly's Ugo Monye and Chris Jones about his life and career.

He explains why Muhammad Ali is his hero, as well as talking about his role models, faith and unusual family dinners.

This clip is from the Rugby Union Weekly Podcast on Monday, 7 May 2017.

Top videos

Video

Itoje on heroes, role models & his faith

Video

'Monreal thinks he's at a christening!' Tunnel antics annoy Neville

Video

Bairstow's rapid 72 helps England beat Ireland

Video

Highlights: Man City survive scare to beat Reading

Video

'Major upset' as Dutch college team beat GB

  • From the section Rowing
Video

Morgan's moment of fortune against Ireland

Video

Wenger pleased with 'patient' Arsenal

Video

Mourinho 'proud' of players despite defeat

Video

Ozil & Sanchez have acted like children - Keown

Video

Reading's Moore scores 'absolute screamer'

Video

Reds will keep fighting for fourth place - Klopp

Video

Nicholson wins Badminton at 36th attempt

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Children learning gymnastics

Parent and Child Gymnastics
Sport england free

Postnatal Activity Classes

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired