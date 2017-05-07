Gethin Jenkins: Wales prop to miss summer tour after surgery

Gethin Jenkins is a triple Grand Slam winner with Wales

Wales' record cap holder Gethin Jenkins will miss their summer tour against Tonga and Samoa with a knee injury.

Jenkins has had surgery and, despite being tipped to be Wales captain this summer, he will now miss out on Tuesday when Robin McBryde names his squad.

The 129-time capped prop will also miss Cardiff Blues' European Champions Cup play-off with Stade Francais.

The 36-year-old has suffered an injury-hit season after a pectoral injury ruled him out of all the Six Nations.