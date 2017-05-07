BBC Sport - Les Kiss says he understands frustration of Ulster fans over Ruan Pienaar's exit
Kiss understands fans frustration over Pienaar exit
- From the section Rugby Union
Ulster's director of Rugby Les Kiss says he understands the frustration of the club's fans over Ruan Pienaar's exit.
"They love him. He's given so much. It is a loss. That's life," Kiss told BBC Sport Northern Ireland after Pienaar helped Ulster beat Leinster 17-13 in the Pro12 on Saturday.
The victory wasn't enough to keep Ulster in the competition as Leinster look forward to a semi-final against the Scarlets in two weeks' time.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired