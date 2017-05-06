BBC Sport - Tearful Ruan Pienaar thanks Ulster fans after final competitive appearance

Tearful Pienaar thanks Ulster fans

A tearful Ruan Pienaar expressed thanks to the Ulster supporters after making his final competitive appearance for the team in Saturday's 17-13 win over Leinster.

Pienaar received a standing ovation as he left the pitch in the latter stages of the final fixture of the regular Pro12 season at Kingspan Stadium.

The South African has spent seven years with the Irish province and may still feature in the squad to face the Barbarians in Belfast on Thursday 1 June.

