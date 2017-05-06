BBC Sport - Tearful Ruan Pienaar thanks Ulster fans after final competitive appearance
Tearful Pienaar thanks Ulster fans
- From the section Rugby Union
A tearful Ruan Pienaar expressed thanks to the Ulster supporters after making his final competitive appearance for the team in Saturday's 17-13 win over Leinster.
Pienaar received a standing ovation as he left the pitch in the latter stages of the final fixture of the regular Pro12 season at Kingspan Stadium.
The South African has spent seven years with the Irish province and may still feature in the squad to face the Barbarians in Belfast on Thursday 1 June.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired