BBC Sport - Departing Pienaar surprised by Muller's return visit to Ulster

Departing Pienaar gets surprise Muller visit

Former Ulster captain and World Cup winner Johann Muller surprises fellow South African Ruan Pienaar on the eve of the scrum-half's last match for the Belfast club.

In 2014 forward Muller played his last match for Ulster after a four-year spell and travelled with Pienaar to the ground.

"We shed a tear on that occasion, and I told Ruan I would be back when he played his last match. I don’t think he believed me," said Muller.

Top videos

Video

Departing Pienaar gets surprise Muller visit

Video

Rashid stars as England beat Ireland

Video

Highlights: Arsenal & Liverpool in 4-4 thriller

Video

It feels great to be safe - Bilic

Video

Best five baskets as Newcastle beat Worcester

Video

Benitez must manage 'expectations'

Video

Title race is not over - Pochettino

Video

Third place is in our hands - Guardiola

Video

Could Defoe leave Sunderland for Palace?

Video

Bolt has 'not seen' Carter since losing Olympic gold

Video

I will rest players in Premier League - Mourinho

Video

Mamo's 'eye-catching' try for Huddersfield

Video

I will be at Sunderland next season - Moyes

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chesterfield Area Walking Festival

Chesterfield Area Walking Festival
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired