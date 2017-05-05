BBC Sport - Departing Pienaar surprised by Muller's return visit to Ulster
Departing Pienaar gets surprise Muller visit
- From the section Rugby Union
Former Ulster captain and World Cup winner Johann Muller surprises fellow South African Ruan Pienaar on the eve of the scrum-half's last match for the Belfast club.
In 2014 forward Muller played his last match for Ulster after a four-year spell and travelled with Pienaar to the ground.
"We shed a tear on that occasion, and I told Ruan I would be back when he played his last match. I don’t think he believed me," said Muller.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired