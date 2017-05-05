BBC Sport - James Davies: Commonwealth Games ‘in back of my mind’
Commonwealths ‘in the back of my mind’
Scarlets flanker James Davies says he will have talks with Wales Sevens coach Gareth Williams about playing at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.
Davies says he would need the "go ahead" from his region to play at the Games.
The 26-year-old was a member of the Team GB side which won rugby sevens silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
