Harlequins prop Kyle Sinckler says England team-mate Ben Te'o is the worst room-mate he has ever had.

Sinckler revealed he had stayed with Te'o whilst they were away with Eddie Jones' England squad.

The prop said: “The guy's 30 years old, doesn't watch TV, he constantly watches YouTube.

"He's a good mate of mine but we need to have a sit down."

