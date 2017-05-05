BBC Sport - Kyle Sinckler: Ben Te'o is my worst room-mate

Kyle Sinckler: Why Ben Te'o is my worst room-mate

Harlequins prop Kyle Sinckler says England team-mate Ben Te'o is the worst room-mate he has ever had.

Sinckler revealed he had stayed with Te'o whilst they were away with Eddie Jones' England squad.

The prop said: “The guy's 30 years old, doesn't watch TV, he constantly watches YouTube.

"He's a good mate of mine but we need to have a sit down."

