Departing Ulster Head Coach Neil Doak laments his side's "frustrating" end to the season and outlines some of his own plans for the future.

"I didn't expect to be leaving at the end of this year but unfortunately that was someone else's decision," said Doak.

"It would have been nice to finish on a high but that's the nature of professional rugby," added the former scrum-half, whose side need a miraculous series of results on the final weekend of fixtures to make the semi-final play-offs.