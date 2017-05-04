BBC Sport - Ian McKinley's incredible story - losing sight to international call-up

McKinley's incredible story - from losing sight to Italy call-up

Ireland-born Ian McKinley has been called up to Italy's squad for their summer Tests - six years after losing sight in his left eye. The 27-year-old says he's been "overwhelmed" by the incredible response to the news.

READ MORE: Fly-half called up by Italy six years after losing sight in left eye

Available to UK viewers only.

Top videos

Video

McKinley's incredible story - from losing sight to Italy call-up

Video

I will rest players in Premier League - Mourinho

Video

Bolt has 'not seen' Carter since losing Olympic gold

Video

Everton will provide support to Lennon - Koeman

Audio

Episode 3: Gary Lineker

Video

Townsend's memorable moments at Glasgow

Video

Morgan pleased with strength of England squad

Video

MOTD: The Premier League Show

Video

Brilliant Bronze earns draw for Man City

Video

Taylor's spinning basket in BBL plays of the week

Video

Inspiring parkrun finisher takes on her biggest challenge yet

Video

Geraint at the Giro: how Welshman could shine in Italy

  • From the section News

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Session
Young ballet dancers

Diddi Dance

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired