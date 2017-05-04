BBC Sport - Ian McKinley's incredible story - losing sight to international call-up
McKinley's incredible story - from losing sight to Italy call-up
- From the section Rugby Union
Ireland-born Ian McKinley has been called up to Italy's squad for their summer Tests - six years after losing sight in his left eye. The 27-year-old says he's been "overwhelmed" by the incredible response to the news.
READ MORE: Fly-half called up by Italy six years after losing sight in left eye
Available to UK viewers only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired