British and Irish Lions 2017: Conor Murray keen to make Munster return

Conor Murray was injured in Ireland's Six Nations match against Wales on 10 March

Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray says he is ready to resume playing and prove his fitness for the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand.

The Munster man has not played since the penultimate round of the Six Nations in March because of a shoulder-related nerve injury.

Murray needs to play for his club in the Pro12 to show Lions head coach Warren Gatland he is OK to travel.

"Hopefully I will be playing really soon," said the 28-year-old.

"Potentially, I will be involved this weekend, we will wait and see how we go. It is pretty positive.

"I would put a good bet on being back for the semi-final. With the way I have been progressing over the last couple of weeks, it would suggest that I am ready to play."

Munster host Connacht on Saturday and then play in the Pro12 semi-final on 20 May, again at Thomond Park.

Murray added: "I have been training with the lads for the last couple of weeks and on Wednesday did full contact, tackling people and taking proper hits, getting tackled myself and feeling pretty good."