BBC Sport - Roger Wilson out to finish Ulster career 'on a high' against Leinster

Ulster forward Roger Wilson says he hopes he can end his professional career on a high in Saturday's Pro12 game against Leinster.

In a career spanning 15 years, the number eight has made 220 appearances for Ulster and 118 for Premiership club Northampton Saints.

"It's been a disappointing year and we haven't a lot to play for apart from personal pride but we will try to finish on a high," said Wilson.

"It has been a long career but it's time to move on and I'm looking forward to new challenges," added the 35-year-old.

