'Mind and body ready for retirement'

Sale Sharks' former Wales scrum-half Mike Phillips says the time is right to retire as he looks forward to the final game of his career.
Phillips tells Newyddion 9's Dafydd Gwynn he has a few plans in mind after he hangs up his boots for the last time following Sale's game against Bath.
