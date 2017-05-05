BBC Sport - 'Mind and body ready for retirement' - Mike Phillips

'Mind and body ready for retirement'

Sale Sharks' former Wales scrum-half Mike Phillips says the time is right to retire as he looks forward to the final game of his career.

Phillips tells Newyddion 9's Dafydd Gwynn he has a few plans in mind after he hangs up his boots for the last time following Sale's game against Bath.

Top videos

Video

'Mind and body ready for retirement'

Video

I will rest players in Premier League - Mourinho

Video

Bolt has 'not seen' Carter since losing Olympic gold

Video

Everton will provide support to Lennon - Koeman

Audio

Episode 3: Gary Lineker

Video

Townsend's memorable moments at Glasgow

Video

Morgan pleased with strength of England squad

Video

MOTD: The Premier League Show

Video

Brilliant Bronze earns draw for Man City

Video

Taylor's spinning basket in BBL plays of the week

Video

McKinley's incredible story - from losing sight to Italy call-up

Video

Inspiring parkrun finisher takes on her biggest challenge yet

Video

Geraint at the Giro: how Welshman could shine in Italy

  • From the section News

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Session
Young ballet dancers

Diddi Dance

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired