London Irish: Nick Kennedy calls for 'no let up' despite handsome Doncaster lead

Alex Lewington
Winger Alex Lewington scored one of London Irish's six tries in their first-leg win against Doncaster

London Irish director of rugby Nick Kennedy has called for "no let up" from his squad despite being well set for the Championship play-off final.

Irish take a 35-3 lead into the second leg of their semi-final against Doncaster Knights on Saturday.

"We can't go in at half-time too happy, so we'll look to put our best game on the park yet again," Kennedy said.

The Exiles, who finished top in the regular season, are aiming for an immediate return to the Premiership.

"If you'd offered me that lead at half-time, I'd have bitten your hand off," Kennedy told BBC Radio Berkshire. "But Doncaster are a team that can score a lot of points.

"So we can expect them to come up with some different tactics in the return leg and perhaps run it a bit more with a very dangerous back three."

Irish lost just one game in the regular season and look set to meet runners-up Yorkshire Carnegie, who take an 18-point lead into their second leg with Ealing Trailfinders on Friday, in the two-legged final.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Rugby union commentaries

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Lady and gentleman playing tennis

Racket Mornings in Epsom
Toddlers smiling dancing with maracas

Diddi Dance

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired