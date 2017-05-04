London Welsh: Ex-Wales centre Sonny Parker appointed director of rugby

Sonny Parker finished his playing career with London Welsh in 2013 before moving into coaching

Former Wales Grand Slam winner Sonny Parker has been handed the task of helping revive London Welsh after being appointed director of rugby.

Welsh ceased to exist as a professional club when they were expelled from the RFU Championship in January after going into liquidation the previous month.

Former Wales centre Parker, 39, will be assisted by former Ospreys and London Welsh prop Cai Griffiths.

Welsh's amateur side will represent the club next season in level nine.

Parker, capped 31 times by Wales and part of the 2008 Six Nations Grand-Slam winning squad, finished his playing career at Welsh before joining their coaching staff.

Welsh, who will play in Herts and Middlesex League 1 next season, have drawn up a five-year plan in their bid to return to the National League structure.

"I want to help get the club back to where we want it to be, and I believe the five-year plan is an achievable one," Parker said.

"The first year is going to be the real indicator, but the ambition is definitely there to make the plan a realisation."