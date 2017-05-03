Worcester's Val Rapava Ruskin banned six weeks for pushing referee

Val Rapava Ruskin
Val Rapava Ruskin is set to leave Worcester Warriors to join Premiership rivals Gloucester this summer

Worcester Warriors prop Val Rapava Ruskin has been given a six-week ban after pleading guilty to pushing a referee in the back.

The 24-year-old was cited by the Rugby Football Union for shoving Greg Garner with both hands in Friday's Premiership defeat to Newcastle Falcons.

He will miss the final match of the season against Leicester on Saturday.

Rapava Ruskin, who will join Gloucester at the end of the season, is available to play again on 4 September.

The Georgia-born player went before a disciplinary panel on Wednesday.

In a statement, the panel said the sanction "reflects the seriousness of making contact with a referee or any match official".

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Lady and gentleman playing tennis

Racket Mornings in Epsom
Toddlers smiling dancing with maracas

Diddi Dance

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired