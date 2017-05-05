Siam Cup 2017: Jersey searching for ninth consecutive win over Guernsey

Jersey came from 14-3 behind to lift the Siam Cup at Footes Lane in 2016

Jersey Reds have named just three professionals in their squad as they search for a ninth consecutive Siam Cup win against rivals Guernsey Raiders.

The Jersey first team can only select players who have been in the island for three years or more.

Joel Dudley captains the side, made up mostly of the island's amateur team, while James Voss and Nick Selway start.

Guernsey play three levels below their opponents but contested the closest Siam in eight years last season.

Both sides head into the game on the back of their highest-ever finishes in the English rugby pyramid, with Guernsey finishing fifth in National Three London and Jersey narrowly missing out on the Championship play-offs.

Eight professionals played in the annual match for Jersey last year, while Guernsey have named six debutants in their squad for Saturday's game, including Sam Steventon, Romain Mercadal and Dan Hill.

While Jordan Reynolds will take charge of the Raiders side as normal, Reds head coach Harvey Biljon has stepped aside for the fixture, with Jersey Athletic boss Myles Landick taking the side which contains most of his players.

Reds head coach Myles Landick told BBC Radio Jersey:

"Mark [Morgan, Jersey chairman] approached me and said 'We'd like you to do the Siam Cup this year' Obviously it was a proud moment for myself.

"The standard in training has upped incredibly, which is fantastic, in the build up for such an important game.

"We've got to turn up in front of a home crowd and play exceptionally well and hopefully walk off with the win.

"If it's not a win then we've all learnt, myself included, a lot along the way."

Raiders boss Jordan Reynolds told BBC Radio Guernsey:

"Across the park we've got pretty good form with our guys and it'll be a colossal effort, but it's going to come down to huge defence and what we can do in attack.

"I don't think Jersey would ever be mindful too much of what we're doing - when you win nine in a row, I'd have thought we're just little old Guernsey.

"At the same time we're pretty impressed with what we've done this year. We've got a lot of self-belief in what we're trying to do."

Jersey's Siam Cup dominance 2016 - Guernsey 19-33 Jersey 2015 - Jersey 48-3 Guernsey 2014 - Guernsey 7-38 Jersey 2013 - Jersey 41-8 Guernsey 2012 - Guernsey 0-29 Jersey 2011 - Jersey 73-5 Guernsey 2010 - Guernsey 0-36 Jersey 2009 - Jersey 34-6 Guernsey

Jersey Reds: Kaye; Newton, Sanders, McClurg, Fuller; Dudley (capt), Jeffrey; Pople, Selway, Haitana, Tilstone, Simeon, Rennison, Voss, Trower.

Replacements: Felton, Carter, Spencer, Clyde-Smith, Glendening, Turner, McCrea.

Guernsey Raiders: K Hillier; Sayer, Brown, Campbell, Jones; Thomas, Nixon; Steventon, Ceillam, Batiste, L Hillier (capt), Merrien, Mercadal, Martin, Hill.

Replacements: Craine, Skovronek, Rice, Ryan, Barnes, Whitehead, Davison.