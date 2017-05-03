Bath plan disciplinary hearings after alleged 'naked run' from some players

Bath play their home matches at the Recreation Ground

Premiership club Bath are planning disciplinary hearings after allegations that some of their players ran naked across the Recreation Ground pitch at a post-training social event last week.

A fire extinguisher was also allegedly let off in a hospitality suite.

This reportedly occurred in daylight, before a kicking clinic for youngsters.

"Bath Rugby is currently addressing the events at the Rec last week, which involved a small group of players from the club," a Bath statement said.

"The appropriate conduct of all players and staff is highly important to the club, and disciplinary hearings with those involved will take place in the coming days.

"The matter will be addressed appropriately as part of that process."

The Bath Chronicle reported on Tuesday that no children had arrived for the kicking clinic when the streaking was said to have taken place, but that players later heckled while the kicking class was being held.

Bath - who were narrowly beaten at Stade Francais in their European Challenge Cup semi-final on 23 April - eased past local rivals Gloucester in the Premiership on Sunday, 30 April.

Todd Blackadder's side are fifth in the Premiership with one match remaining, needing to win at Sale Sharks on the final day of the season to stand a chance of reaching the play-offs.