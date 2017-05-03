Newport RFC: New provisions outlined ahead of shareholder vote

A WRU takeover would see a new pitch and floodlights installed at Rodney Parade

Newport RFC shareholders have been informed of "additional provisions" ahead of a vote to decide the club's future on 9 May.

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) want to take over the club, Rodney Parade ground and Newport Gwent Dragons.

The WRU and Dragons boards have approved the deal which must be passed by 75% of Newport RFC shareholders.

The new provisions include opening a club museum and keeping profits from bar sales on match days.

Dragons chief executive Stuart Davies has described the vote as a "hugely important moment in the history of Newport RFC" and warned a no vote could lead to liquidation for the club and region and the end of 140 years of rugby at Rodney Parade.

A statement said a "supplementary circular" had been issued to shareholders dealing with a number of issues raised in meetings since the date of the vote was announced on 12 April.

It follows a series of meetings where Newport RFC supporters have raised issues with Davies and WRU chief executive Martyn Phillips.

Media playback is not supported on this device Stuart Davies: No Newport Gwent Dragons deal leaves future 'bleak'

The statement said: "The circular seeks to deal with the main themes and discussion points emerging from these meetings, and perhaps most significantly confirms some additional provisions for Newport RFC."

It says the new provisions are:

Newport RFC keeping net profit from the David Watkins Suite on match days and events run and managed by them.

Permission to set up a Newport RFC museum in the stadium.

Newport RFC playing at Rodney Parade "as long as professional rugby is being played there."

"Your Board's unanimous view is that, unpalatable as it may be to some, the sale represents the only possibility of giving the Company a viable future where creditors and employees alike are protected and there is an ability for professional rugby to continue to be played at Rodney Parade."

Stuart Davies said: "I think the documentation and further discussions have been well received, and we thought it would be beneficial ahead of the vote to capture the main themes in an additional release.

"The extra provisions for Newport RFC are both welcome and significant, and hopefully provide a further assurance that Rodney Parade will continue to be a home for Newport in the event of a 'Yes' vote."